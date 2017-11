A Riverhead man was arrested for criminal mischief after allegedly throwing an item through the glass window of the 7-Eleven on County Road 58 late Monday night, according to Riverhead police.

Police received a call at about 11:15 p.m. and a responding patrol unit located a man who matched the description given by a witness. Detectives responded to investigate and Vincent Braunskill, 45, was then arrested on the felony charge and held for arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court, police said.

