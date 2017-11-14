William Louis Fibkins

At the age of 83, Bill has jumped on his bike for his last ride. He passed away peacefully at home Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Peconic.

Born in Enfield, Conn., to William and Jean Fibkins, he was raised in Nantasket Beach, Mass. He spent his summers working at Paragon Park, either cooking lobsters or running the roller coaster. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst with a bachelor’s degree in education, and a master’s degree and doctorate’s degree in psychology and counseling from Syracuse University.

Bill spent his life improving how schools, teachers and students interacted. He founded the first “Teacher Center,” where teachers could learn and share from their peers. He spent the rest of his time working with students by creating groups for them to share. After he retired he continued his efforts by publishing over 14 books to help educators become better related to their students and peers.

Bill was an athlete his whole life. He was a runner and then moved on to the gym every day and biked two or three times a day until his illness stopped him.

As much as Bill loved his work, his main love was his family. He and his wife, Kathy, married 38 years ago and brought up their five sons together to be a family and then became grandparents to eight grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his wife, Kathy; sons, William and Brand, of Edwards, Colo., Brian, of Mastic, Shawn, of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Dan, of Hampstead, N.C.; grandchildren, Kaitlin and Kristina of East Moriches, Sophia, of Edwards, Colo., twins Jack and Andrew, of Pompano Beach, and Harry, George and Teddy, of Hampstead; brother Paul, of Paramus, N.J.; and a sister, Kathy Jacobs of Hull, Mass. He was predeceased by his brother Bob.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Nov. 17, from 2 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Saint Patrick R.C. Church in Southold, Father John Barrett officiating. The Rite of Committal will be private.

The family respectfully requests no flowers. Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

