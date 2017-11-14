Cops: Bay Shore man caught stealing power tools at Home Depot

A Bay Shore man accused of stealing power tools from Home Depot in Riverhead was arrested Tuesday on felony charges, according to a Riverhead police press release.

Justin Cruz, 26, reportedly stole $4,874 worth of merchandise and thefts occurred on Sept. 7, 8, 13, 24 and 25, police said.

Mr. Cruz was charged with three counts of fouth-degree grand larceny and two counts of petit larceny, officials said.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, police said.

“Further arrests are forthcoming in regards to these matters,” the release states.

No other details about the investigation were immediately available.

Photo: Justin Cruz. (Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department)

