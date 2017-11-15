SWR honors 14 student-athletes at signing ceremony

Lacrosse was the featured sport once again at Shoreham-Wading River’s latest college signing ceremony to honor 14 student-athletes who will pursue their athletic careers at the next level.

The students, wearing shirts sporting their college logos, gathered during a recent ceremony to celebrate their selections. Students in Division I and II sports can sign a National Letter of Intent between Nov. 8 and Nov. 15 during the early signing period for most sports. The soccer signing period formally starts Feb. 7, 2018.

The students and their colleges were:

Kyle Boden, SUNY Cortland, lacrosse

Campbell Brant, Lock Haven University, lacrosse

Gabrielle Cacciola, Stony Brook University, lacrosse

Tim Cairo, Pace University, lacrosse

Zach Colucci, SUNY Geneseo, lacrosse

Madison Farron, Butler University, lacrosse

Lydia Kessel, University of Vermont, soccer

Katherine Lee, Georgetown University, cross country/track

Alicia Morande, Stevenson University, soccer

Ryan Mullahey, Long Island University, Brooklyn, baseball

Gabe Romano, Quinnipiac University, baseball

Erin Triandafils, Penn State University, lacrosse

Michael Wood, SUNY Geneseo, lacrosse

Photo caption: Seated, from left: Madison Farron, Mikayla Dwyer, Campbell Brant, Katherine Lee, Lydia Kessel, Erin Triandafils, Gabrielle Cacciola and Alicia Morande. Standing, from left: Michael Wood, Tim Cairo, Ryan Mullahey, Gabe Romano, Zach Colucci and Kyle Boden. (Credit: SWR School District)

