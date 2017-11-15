SWR honors 14 student-athletes at signing ceremony

Lacrosse was the featured sport once again at Shoreham-Wading River’s latest college signing ceremony to honor 14 student-athletes who will pursue their athletic careers at the next level.
The students, wearing shirts sporting their college logos, gathered during a recent ceremony to celebrate their selections. Students in Division I and II sports can sign a National Letter of Intent between Nov. 8 and Nov. 15 during the early signing period for most sports. The soccer signing period formally starts Feb. 7, 2018.
The students and their colleges were:
- Kyle Boden, SUNY Cortland, lacrosse
- Campbell Brant, Lock Haven University, lacrosse
- Gabrielle Cacciola, Stony Brook University, lacrosse
- Tim Cairo, Pace University, lacrosse
- Zach Colucci, SUNY Geneseo, lacrosse
- Madison Farron, Butler University, lacrosse
- Lydia Kessel, University of Vermont, soccer
- Katherine Lee, Georgetown University, cross country/track
- Alicia Morande, Stevenson University, soccer
- Ryan Mullahey, Long Island University, Brooklyn, baseball
- Gabe Romano, Quinnipiac University, baseball
- Erin Triandafils, Penn State University, lacrosse
- Michael Wood, SUNY Geneseo, lacrosse
Photo caption: Seated, from left: Madison Farron, Mikayla Dwyer, Campbell Brant, Katherine Lee, Lydia Kessel, Erin Triandafils, Gabrielle Cacciola and Alicia Morande. Standing, from left: Michael Wood, Tim Cairo, Ryan Mullahey, Gabe Romano, Zach Colucci and Kyle Boden. (Credit: SWR School District)