Capital improvement projects bring new sidewalks, lighting to Jamesport

Jamesport’s business district is looking at a brighter new year as the recipient of a Suffolk County Downtown Revitalization grant for the installation of LED street lights along Main Street.

Riverhead Town will receive $40,000 toward the project, County Executive Steve Bellone announced Thursday. The grant is one of 12 awarded to organizations around the county toward the completion of capital projects. More than $580,000 was approved in total, according to the county executive’s office.

“Creating and improving robust downtowns around Suffolk County is an integral part of my administration’s economic development agenda,” Mr. Bellone said. “Investing in our downtowns and their infrastructure are not only critical to creating jobs and improving safety in our communities, they also help showcase the rich culture and beauty that makes Suffolk County the ideal place to work, live and raise a family.”

The lighting fixtures, which are expected to be installed early next year, will be the second phase of a Jamesport Business District revitalization project.

Phase one — new sidewalks along the north side of Main Road in the business district — was completed in October.

“Enhanced pedestrian lighting will benefit Jamesport businesses by connecting recreational opportunities and existing successful businesses, thus facilitating increased pedestrian activity by locals and visitors from all over Long Island,” Supervisor Sean Walter said in a town press release last month.

Community Development Director Dawn Thomas prepared the grant application in cooperation with the Jamesport Civic Association. The existing lighting fixtures were about 20 years old, inefficient and in need of repair, she said. The LED lights increase efficiency by 50 percent, she said.

The sidewalk installation cost the town highway department $52,770, according to the press release. Those funds were used as the town’s match to secure the county’s downtown revitalization funds toward the new lighting, according to the town.

Riverhead Superintendent of Highways George “Gio” Woodson said that after numerous requests from residents, it took nearly three years to secure enough funding for the sidewalks because budgetary limitations required that tripping hazards and other safety concerns be prioritized, according to the press release.

“Finally, the project is now complete and I am please with the results,” Mr. Woodson said.

Photo caption: The sidewalks in Jamesport were completed last month. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

[email protected]

Comments

comments