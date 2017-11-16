Shirley J. Warner of Southold died Nov. 15, 2017. She was 74.

She was born in Greenport on March 7, 1943, to Helen (Twardowski) and Fredrick Hansen. Following her graduation from Greenport High School, she married William H. Warner on Feb. 4, 1961, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

Predeceased by her husband William H. Warner on March 1, 2006; she is survived by three children, Donna Garcia of Riverhead, William Warner, Jr. of Southold and Colleen Drobny of Southold; a brother, Fredrick Hansen Jr. of Southold and three grandchildren, Daniel Garcia, Megan Drobny and Matthew Drobny. She was predeceased by a sister Helen Ann.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Nov. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Father Mariusz Gorazd, officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

This is a paid notice.

