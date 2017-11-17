BOE: Absentee ballots in election to be counted starting Nov. 27

The Suffolk County Board of Elections will likely start counting absentee and affidavit ballots in Riverhead and Southold towns on the week beginning Nov. 27, according to BOE officials.

The BOE is required to first sample three percent of the voting machines for accuracy before opening the absentee ballots, officials said.

In Riverhead, there are 570 absentee votes and 52 affidavit votes — for a total of 622 — left to be counted.

In Southold, there are 572 absentees and 42 affidavits left, for a total of 614.

The closest race in Riverhead based on the unofficial election night votes was for the second Town Council seat, where Democrat Catherine Kent led Republican Frank Beyrodt by 95 votes. The Riverhead supervisor race saw Democratic challenger Laura Jens-Smith win on election night by 610 votes.

In Southold, the closest race also was for Council, where incumbent Republican Bob Ghosio led Democrat Mary Eisenstein by 123 votes on Election night.

The Southold Highway Superintendent race also has a mathematic chance of being changed, as incumbent Republican Vincent Orlando led Democrat Eugene Wesnofske by 287 votes on election night.

