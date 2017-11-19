Cops: Two homeless men caught burglarizing Route 58 gas station

Two homeless men were arrested on felony charges Saturday after they were caught breaking into a gas station on Route 58, according to a Riverhead police press release.

Wesley Jones, 59, and Jonathan Vacanti, 25, were found at the Speedway gas station near Tanger Mall Drive shortly after 2 a.m., officials said.

One suspect was caught leaving the building and the other was found inside, officials said.

Both men were charged with third-degree burglary and possession of burglar’s tools, police said. Mr. Jones was also charged with unlawful possession of a radio device, the report states.

They were arraigned at Riverhead Town Justice Court and remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, police said.

No other details about the investigation were immediately available.

Photos: Wesley Jones and Jonathan Vacanti. (Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department)

Comments

comments