John J. Praino of Riverhead passed away Nov. 14, 2017, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, at the age of 93.

John was the son of Frank and Mildred Barbari Praino. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Julia Ambrose Praino in April of 2015. He was also predeceased by his brother Francis Praino in 1951. He is survived by his godson Robert A. Sikora, Jr. MD and his wonderful caretaker, Lorraine Noonan and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

John was a 40-year member of the armed services, retiring from the U.S. Air Force in 1969 with the rank of senior master sergeant. Upon retiring from the Air Force, John embarked on a second career as a title searcher for Title Busters in Riverhead.

John and Julia loved to travel and dine out, and the walls of his office were lined with matchbooks commemorating all of their travels.

Visitation was held Nov. 17 at Tuthill Mangano Funeral-Home in Riverhead. A Mass of Christian burial was held the same day with the Rev. Peter J. Garry officiating. Burial with military honors was conducted at the Calverton National Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com

