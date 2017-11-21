Southold FD to host opioid overdose prevention class

The Southold Fire Department will host an opioid overdose prevention class in December, the last of six training sessions being offered throughout Long Island.

The Dec. 28 class will run from 7 to 9 p.m. and the training provides participants an education on recognizing an opioid overdose, how to administer intranasal naloxone and additional steps to treat an overdose until EMS arrives. Participants will receive a certificate of completion and an emergency resuscitation kit that includes nasal naloxone.

The training meets New York State Department of Health requirements, according to a press release from Suffolk County Steve Bellone and Health Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken.

The class in Southold is in conjunction with the North Fork Rescue Ambulance Association.

An RSVP is required by Dec. 22 by calling 631-765-3385 or emailing [email protected].

Additional classes will be held in Ronkonkoma, St. James, Westbury, Bridgehampton and Hauppauge.

