Florence Rolle

Florence (Zaneski) Rolle, 92, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on Nov. 16, 2017, while living with her daughter, Laurene (Zaneski) Herwald and Mark Herwald in Florida.

Flo was born in Erie, Pa. in 1924. She met and married her first husband Albert Zaneski (also known as Zanowski), who was a potato farmer in Cutchogue until his passing in 1979.

In 1982, Flo married Walter Rolle, moving to Aquebogue, where she became a stepmother to Mark and Kay Rolle and to Ken and Diane (Rolle) Miller. She adored all of her grandchildren, and was known as “Grammy” to Matthew and Haley Rolle and their son, Clayton; Michael Rolle (and Sarah); Megan and James Donely and Trisha Herwald.

Flo loved golf, sailing and being with family and friends. She wrote several short story books entitled “Flo’s Prose”, and always made folks smile with her endless love of laughter.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

