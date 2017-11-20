Anthony I. Ruskowski Sr. passed away on Nov. 18, 2017, in Saint Augustine, Fla. He was 86.

He is survived by his two daughters, Sharon Ruskowski Freeman of Saint Augustine and Lisa Ruskowski McGlone of Arlington, Va.; and four grandchildren, Jake and Luke Freeman and Allison and Maria McGlone; his former wife, Patricia Schuyler; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Anthony I. Ruskowski Jr.

Tony Sr. was born Sept. 18, 1931, in Calverton. He was a graduate of Riverhead High School. He was a successful farmer and produce broker who loved his work. Tony Sr. worked together with his son, Tony Jr. in the produce business under the name of R & R Farms. Every year, he travelled for his work from Long Island to Hastings, Fla. and then back to Virginia and Long Island, following the harvest.

Tony was a generous father and grandfather who loved his family with all his heart. He would never miss a family gathering and he would be there for us, anytime, to listen and give his best advice.

Tony also loved his hometown of Calverton/Riverhead and his parish. He was among one of the longest serving collectors at St. Isidore’s Church noon Mass. After the death of his son, he moved to St. Augustine, where he was closer to family.

A special thank you to those who visited him and showed their love and support during this past year. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will follow at St. John R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.

