Riverhead Blotter: Felony drug arrest on Shade Tree Lane

A man was arrested Friday night on a felony drug charge on Shade Tree Lane, according to a Riverhead police report.

Mario Reyes-Bonilla was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance — one in the fifth-degree, a felony, and one in the seventh-degree, a misdemeanor, officials said. No other details about the investigation were immediately available.

• Riverhead Town police arrested Rudy Alfredo of Riverhead at police headquarters for two counts of felony second-degree rape around 1:55 a.m. last Tuesday, officials said.

• Barbara Scott was arrested for misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and vehicle and traffic violations on Northville Turnpike in Riverhead around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

• A Manorville man was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Riverhead Sunday.

Police responded to a call of a pickup truck in a “dangerous condition” driving around in a parking lot on West Main Street around 1:40 a.m. and when they arrived they found an unidentified man riding in the back of the pickup, officials said. They interviewed the driver of the truck, 22-year-old John Daniels, and learned he was intoxicated, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI and held for morning arraignment.

• Police arrested a Shirley man for driving while intoxicated in Riverhead Friday.

Christopher Faison, 43, was involved in a car accident on Cross River Drive around 11:35 p.m. when police learned he was intoxicated, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI and held for morning arraignment.

• Robert Rotondo was arrested for DWI at Applebee’s on Route 58 around 8 p.m. last Thursday, officials said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for drug possession in Riverhead Sunday.

Jose Canel, 38, was the passenger in a car turning off Zion Street and onto Hubbard Avenue around 2:05 a.m. without using its turn signal and was pulled over by police, officials said. When approaching the car police saw Mr. Canel pull money from his mouth and throw it in the glove compartment. Upon further investigation, it was revealed it was a $20 bill containing a quantity of white powdered cocaine, officials said. Police also found a $5 New York State Lottery scratch-off ticket with white crack rocks of cocaine under the passenger seat, officials said.

Mr. Canel was charged with two counts of misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was released on $250 cash bail.

• A Medford man was arrested for stealing from Tanger Outlet Center last Tuesday.

Michael Santiago, 33, was seen lying in the bushes outside Banana Republic by a security employee around 5 p.m., officials said. When the employee went to approach Mr. Santiago, he allegedly got aggressive and began to yell at the employee and slammed his chest into the employee’s chest as he verbally threatened him. Mr. Santiago then reportedly swung at the security employee multiple times.

Mr. Santiago was arrested for a harassment violation and taken to headquarters, where he was found to be in possession of several bottles of cologne and perfume, two from Calvin Klein, officials said. During an interview, a Calvin Klein employee showed video surveillance of Mr. Santiago stealing the two bottles around 4:30 p.m. that day, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• Gino Florian was arrested at Maximus Health & Fitness on East Main Street for a prior petit larceny around 9:14 p.m. last Tuesday, officials said.

• Warren Lamb was arrested for misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle around 7:15 p.m. at McDonald’s on Route 58 in Riverhead last Tuesday, officials said.

• A grand larceny of trees was reported at Whitmore’s Tree Farm on Reeves Avenue in Riverhead around 7:30 a.m. last Thursday, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

