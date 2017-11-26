Southampton Blotter: Man caught with stolen bicycle

A Ronkonkoma man was caught taking a bicycle from a backyard in Riverside last Tuesday night, according to Southampton Town police.

Shaun Loesch, 39, was spotted in the yard by the homeowner and left when she asked him to, but returned and took the bicycle, police said.

Mr. Loesch was found at a nearby gas station with the stolen property and was identified as the same person who was found in the yard, according to police.

Mr. Loesch was charged with petit larceny and held for morning arraignment, police said.

• A Riverhead man was arrested on drug and alcohol charges early Saturday on Old Quogue Road in Riverside, police said.

Frederick Harris, 53, was found to be impaired by alcohol after he was stopped for a traffic violation, police said. A search revealed that he was in possession of crack cocaine in a folded dollar bill in his left sock, according to police.

He was also found to be driving with a suspended license, police said.

Mr. Harris was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while ability impaired by alcohol, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two violations, police said.

• Celso Dominguez, 36, of Riverside, was arrested after a traffic stop on Quogue Riverhead Road in Flanders last Monday, according to police.

Upon investigation, it was found that Mr. Dominguez’s vehicle should have been equipped with an interlock device, police said. In addition, he was found to be driving with operating privileges that were suspended and revoked, police said.

Mr. Dominguez was charged with second- and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, circumventing a court-ordered interlock device and two violations, police said. His vehicle was impounded and he was brought to police headquarters for processing, police said.

• Romaine Hopkins, 35, of Riverside, was arrested Saturday after a traffic stop on Lake Avenue in Northampton and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after he was found to be driving with a revoked status, police said. He was also charged with two violations, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

