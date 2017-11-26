Engagement: Adam Wood and Leah Fuhlbrugge

Mr. and Mrs. Stuart Fuhlbrugge of Baiting Hollow announce the engagement of their daughter Leah Fuhlbrugge to Adam Wood, son of Mr. and Mrs. Rex Wood of Lakewood, Colo.

Leah received a Bachelor of Science in mathematics and finance from Sacred Heart University and a Master of Science in Sustainable Finance from Columbia University. She currently works at Impax Asset Management in Greenwich, Conn.

Adam, a graduate of Penn State, is self-employed as a film and television stunt performer and coordinator. He is a member of the Screen Actors Guild.

A July 2018 wedding is planned.

