McGann-Mercy club donates $9,000 to Maureen’s Haven

A Bishop McGann-Mercy High School club donated $9,000 to Maureen’s Haven, a Riverhead-based outreach center for homeless people. The “Mercy on a Mission” club presented a check Wednesday to Maryann Gensler, the executive director of Maureen’s Haven, during the school’s annual Thanksgiving Mass.

Students raised funds throughout the year through bike sales, dress down days and other fundraising activities.

The funds will be used to purchase new backpacks and equipment for the center’s day center.

At the Mass, students also provided food donations to the North Fork Spanish Apostolate Pantry at St. John’s Parish in Riverhead and to the Eastern Farm Workers Food Pantry.

“This is one of the largest gifts Maureen’s Haven has ever received,” Ms. Gensler said. “The generosity of the McGann-Mercy students has helped Maureen’s Haven purchase many needed items for those in need.”

The club is now raising funds for Ronald McDonald House.

Photo caption: Junior Fiona Merrill and senior Olivia Valle present a check to Maryann Gensler. (Credit: McGann-Mercy High School)

