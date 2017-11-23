Cops: DWI checkpoints result in four arrests in Riverhead

Riverhead Town police arrested four people during DWI checkpoints Wednesday night.

The increased enforcement was part of the Suffolk County district attorney’s DWI Task Force. Riverhead police were joined by Quogue Village police to conduct increased enforcement throughout Riverhead Town, where several checkpoints were set up.

Police arrested:

Ralph Tuthill, 65, of Mattituck for driving while intoxicated.

Susan Strein, 57, of Bellport for driving while intoxicated.

Jessica Coleman, 26, of Copiague for driving while ability impaired by drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Taneasha Walker, 25, of Southampton for driving while intoxicated.

All four were scheduled to be arraigned in the morning.

