Girls Cross Country: Lee second in regional race

Katherine Lee of Wading River took second place in the 39th annual Foot Locker Cross Country Championships Northeast Regional Saturday. The Shoreham-Wading River High School senior finished second on the 5,000-meter course at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx in 17 minutes, 50.0 seconds.

Marlee Starliper of Wellsville, Pa., was first in 17:47.5. Lee finished 4.5 seconds ahead of the third-place finisher, Jacqueline Gaughan of Exeter, N.H.

With her top-10 finish Saturday, Lee qualified for the Foot Locker national meet Dec. 9 in San Diego. Earlier this month Lee won her third state championship in five years.

