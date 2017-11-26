Claire Anne Lincoln, daughter of Judd and Suzanne Lincoln of Mattituck died suddenly Nov. 14, 2017. She was 14 months old.

She was born in Southampton Sept. 7, 2016, to Suzanne Patricia (Bradnick) and Judson C. Lincoln Jr.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Charlie Michael Lincoln; grandparents, Nancy Trump and Judson Lincoln and Margaret and Michael Bradnick; uncle Ian (Colleen) Lincoln and aunt Anne (Demetrios) Grandel.

The family received visitors Nov. 17 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services were held Nov. 18 at Mattituck Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. John Carrick. Interment took place at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations to the Carillon Fund at the Mattituck Presbyterian Church would be appreciated.

