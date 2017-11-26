Cynthia J. Ribinski of Cutchogue died Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. She was 72.

She was born in Yonkers, N.Y. on Oct. 25, 1945, to Alexander and Ida (Radzai) Ribinski.

Formerly of Hartsdale, N.Y., she had been an administrator for News Election Service in New York City

Cynthia was the loving companion of Robert W. Flaherty; loving sister of Alberta Ribinski; loving cousin of Paula Lumalcuri; loving aunt of Amanda Totino and Matthew Lumalcuri and loving great-aunt to Savannah Totino.

The family received visitors Nov. 22 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Nov. 24 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Peter Garry. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to a cancer charity of your choice, in Cynthia’s memory, would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

