Code enforcement sweep results in 24 notices of violation

A code enforcement sweep in the Flanders and Riverside areas Friday resulted in two dozen notices of violation, according to Southampton Town.

The Town’s Public Safety Division investigated 80 properties and issued four summonses in addition to the violations. Code enforcement officers, fire marshals and animal control officers found a broad range of violations from rental permit violations to property maintenance issues and illegal uses of residential properties, according a press release.

“We have been in contact with the owners of these properties and our officers will be following up to assure that the properties become compliant with Town code,” said Steven Troyd, the code compliance and public safety administrator, in a statement.

Two related investigations are still underway.

The Public Safety Division conducted a similar operation in Hampton Bays last month.

Comments

comments