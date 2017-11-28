Paul Francis Sauer passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, Nov. 24 at the age of 69.

He was born Dec. 5, 1947, in Elmhurst, Queens, N.Y., to James and Cecelia Sauer. He had been diagnosed with diabetes.

Born and raised on Long Island, Paul graduated from Greenport High School in 1965 and then, following in his father’s footsteps, enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as an opticalman 2nd class. After the Navy, he became a guild optician, started his own optical business in Port Jefferson, served as president of the Long Island chapter of New York State Society of Opticians and on its state board as a director. He also served as an auxiliary examiner for the optician’s practical exam for many years and continued to practice as a licensed optician until his death.

He was married to Elizabeth “Liz” Hardy, his longtime friend, dance partner, and love for 28 years. They lived life to the fullest in their lovely homes in three states (East End of Long Island, NY; Lunenburg, Mass.; and lastly, Jensen Beach, Fla.) and traveled frequently to Aruba and the United Kingdom to visit his “mum-in-law.” He loved to cook, fish, and fox trot with his wife.

Paul will be cremated, with interment of his ashes in the Peconic Bay, N.Y., followed by a celebration of his life at, of course, a seafood restaurant.

He is survived by his wife, Liz Hardy-Sauer; son, John Sauer and his wife, Sarann, of Washington, D.C.; daughter Marce Bush and her husband, Eddie, and children, Katie and Jamie of Sound Beach, N.Y.; and daughter Amy Mack. He is also survived by his brother, Phillip Sauer of Lancaster, Pa., and sister, Susan O’Handly of Cooperstown, N.Y.

Cremation has been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home and Crematory in Stuart, Fla.

Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting Martin-Funeral.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to these causes that were close to Paul’s heart: Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, diabetesresearch.org, or Bideawee Pet Rescue, bideawee.org.

