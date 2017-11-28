John B. Lamendola, age 95, of Riverhead, husband of the late Hazel “Pat” Lamendola, passed away Nov. 26, 2017. Born in Lower Burrell, Pa. Nov. 15, 1922, he was the son of the late Salvatore (Sam) and Vincenza (Virginia) Costanza Lamendola.

John graduated with a degree in music from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. His music would take him to Charleston, S.C. where he met his future wife, Hazel. They were married in 1944 and remained together for 64 years until her death in 2008.

A World War II veteran, he served his country in the U.S. Army. An accomplished bass player, John was a part of the Big Band Era. He traveled with the Glenn Miller and Count Basie Orchestras, and was a member of The Talk of the Towners Band.

John moved his family from Pennsylvania to Riverhead in 1960. He was the director of music at Hampton Bays High School where he conducted the orchestra, stage, and jazz bands. A music scholarship is awarded yearly in his name. He also was the proprietor of Lamendola’s Music Shoppe in Riverhead.

John was predeceased by his siblings James, Joseph, Anthony, Virginia “Tillie”, Charles, Michael, Marie, and Robert. He is survived by his brother Sam Lamendola. He is also survived by his six children, John Lamendola of Riverhead, Jerry Lamendola (Debbie) of Lake Ronkonkoma, Joanne Sanders (John) of Riverhead, Jamie Wagner of Syracuse, N.Y., Jennifer Covello of Norwalk, Conn. and Jeannie Demarest (Lance) of Westhampton Beach. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, John Lamendola, Joseph Elegado (Stacey), John Sanders (Stacy), Erica Sanders, Christopher Covello, Kaitlyn Covello, and Haley Demarest; three great-grandchildren, Stellan Sanders-Dannaker, Lauren Sanders, and Summer Sanders as well as many nieces and nephews.

A wake will be held Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

