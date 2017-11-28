Cops: Aquebogue man killed in accident at Calverton business

An employee at Peconic Propane was killed in an accident at the Calverton facility Tuesday afternoon when he was struck by a company vehicle driven by another employee, according to Riverhead Town police.

George Scott, 35, of Aquebogue was pronounced dead at the scene when EMTs from the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance arrived on scene shortly after the 911 call at 1:05 p.m., police said.

Mr. Scott was struck by a 2015 International Harvester Tank truck, police said. The driver of the vehicle has not been charged and no criminality is suspected, police said.

The New York State Police Accident Reconstruction unit and the Motor Carrier Unit responded to assist Riverhead detectives in the investigation at the business located on Middle Country Road in Calverton. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also responded to assist in the investigation, which is ongoing, police said.

Peconic Propane was established in 1995, according to its website.

Photo caption: Riverhead and State Police on scene outside Peconic Propane Tuesday. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

