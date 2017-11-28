Amanda Trent of Riverhead died Nov. 23 at her home. She was 56.

The daughter of Earl and Sally Trent, she was born Sept. 8, 1961, in Riverhead.

Family members said she enjoyed cooking and helping people.

Predeceased by her husband, Oscar Monroe, in 2003, Ms. Trent is survived by her children, Kendra Allen of Westhampton Beach, Lavonia Donaldson of Riverhead and Terrance Latimore of Riverhead; her sisters Laura McPhreson of Riverhead, Marian Wright of Riverhead and Peggy Trent of New Jersey; brothers, Carl Trent of Riverhead, Donald Trent of New York City, Edwin Trent of Florida, Charles Allen of Wading River and Charles Trent of New Jersey; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her parents; her sister, Kim Hodge; her brother Richard Trent and her stepbrother, Lamont Harris.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, followed by a 5 p.m. service at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation will be private.

