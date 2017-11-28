Cops: Two injured in crash on Mill Road

Two people suffered minor injuries after a collision on Mill Road in Riverhead Tuesday afternoon, according to Riverhead police.

One car traveling north appeared to cross over the double yellow line and strike the other vehicle heading south, police said. Both drivers were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with minor injuries, police said.

The Riverhead Fire Department responded with heavy rescue to the scene, which was being cleared shortly before 5 p.m.

No charges were expected, police said.

Photo caption: One of the vehicles involved in the accident. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

