Lifelong Riverhead resident Richard J. Costantini died Nov. 27 at his home. He was 62.

The son of Edward and Dorothy (Sidor) Costantini, he was born May 10, 1955, in Riverhead and graduated from Riverhead High School in 1973.

For over 20 years, he worked for Herb Obser Motors as an assistant parts manager.

Family members said he loved sports.

Predeceased by his father, Mr. Costantini is survived by his son, Chris, of Riverhead; his mother; brother, Rob, of Laurel; sister, Karen, of Aquebogue and one grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Dec. 2, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation will be private.

Comments

comments