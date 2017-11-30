Cops: Riverhead man reported missing

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 62-year-old man. Police were notified Thursday that Dennis Dewitt was reported missing from the Concern for Independent Living at 260 W. Main St. in Riverhead.

He was last seen at approximately 1 p.m., police said, and his current whereabouts are unknown. He is listed as 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds with blue eyes and salt and pepper hair. He may also be clean shaven now, police said.

Police do not currently suspect any foul play.

Anyone who may have seen the man or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

