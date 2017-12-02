Riverhead Blotter: Man reportedly struck by baseball bat, robbed

A man reported being struck in the face with a baseball bat and robbed of $600 cash, a wallet, a cellphone and credit and debit cards on Nov. 18 on Third Street in Riverhead, according to Riverhead Town police.

The victim didn’t report the incident until Nov. 22, according to police.

Additional information was not available.

• Someone took two electric shopping carts from the parking lot of Walmart on Route 58 and pushed them into the roadway and into oncoming traffic Tuesday morning just after midnight.

The carts caused two traffic accidents and heavily damaged two cars, according to police.

A store manager told police that anyone has access to the electric shopping carts and that they are frequently left out in the parking lot.

• A man told police that $3,000 worth of newly purchased clothing was stolen from the back of his unlocked 2014 Jeep in the parking lot of Tanger Outlets. The victim said he had purchased the items from Tanger stores that day. The stolen items included a $600 pair of Timberland men’s boots, a $600 pair of women’s Nine West boots, and various clothing from Calvin Klein, Victoria’s Secret and Polo Ralph Lauren, with a combined value of $1,800, according to police.

A witness told police he saw three suspicious people in the parking lot looking into vehicles and when he attempted to talk to them, they ran away toward the food court, according to police.

The witness described the lead suspect as being 20 to 30 years old, about 5 foot 10, with a thin build and wearing a dark-colored “athletic suit,” according to police. He gave no description of the other two suspects other than that there was a black man and a black woman.

• John Jack Wade, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI on Hubbard Avenue last Thursday night about 8:20 p.m. and his car was impounded by police under a Suffolk County seizure law, which requires seizure of a car used in a DWI arrest if there is a prior DWI conviction.

• Anthony Peacock, 55, of Wading River was charged with petit larceny on Nov. 20 at 15th Street in Wading River. Additional information was not available.

• Terry Trent, 25, of Riverhead was charged with petit larceny Nov. 21 at Famous Footwear in the Riverhead Centre shopping center. Additional information was not available.

• Tommy Pulido, age and address unavailable, was placed under citizen’s arrest last Wednesday by a loss prevention employee at Walmart on Route 58. The employee told police that Mr. Pulido had removed a dark-colored sweatshirt worth $17. Mr. Pulido was detained until police arrested him on scene and charged him with petit larceny, according to police.

• Ruben Alvarez Ortiz, 36, of Riverhead was charged with second-degree menacing Saturday night at the Riverhead Market and Grocery on Railroad Avenue. Police said it was a citizen’s arrest. Additional information was not available.

• About $316 worth of merchandise was reported stolen from Target on Route 58 last Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

• Someone broke into a home on Raynor Avenue last Wednesday and removed $300 in loose change, according to police. The suspects also damaged a window screen.

• A woman making a food delivery to the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch last Wednesday night told police that someone removed $50 worth of food from her vehicle, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

