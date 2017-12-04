Dozens of families came out Sunday to enjoy pet photos with Santa at Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton.

Kent hosts the event each year and the proceeds benefit the shelter. In addition to the $10 fee for photos with Santa, there was also a raffle and donation jars.

“I love seeing our alumni dogs,” said Linda Maconald, the Kent office manager. “It’s the best when people come back.”

Ms. Macdonald said the event is strictly volunteer run, from the refreshments to the photographers and they have been doing it for more than 10 years.

The shelter recently acquired 21 dogs from a high-kill shelter in Texas. She said events like the photos with Santa help raise awareness and draw people back to adopt more.

“Thanks to all of our supporters,” she said. “It means a lot to us. We couldn’t do it without you.”

