Reward offered to catch men who allegedly stole from Riverhead outlet store

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Police Department are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who stole clothing from a Riverhead store, according to a press release.

The two men allegedly stole assorted clothing items from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlet Center on October 13 at 5:07 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Police said all calls will be kept confidential.

