Cops: Man found dead of apparent suicide at South Jamesport Beach

A 21-year-old man was found dead of an apparent suicide near a gazebo at the South Jamesport Town Beach early Monday morning, according to Riverhead Town police.

A 911 call around 2:50 a.m. alerted police to the body. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and determined the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

More than a dozen people were gathered near the scene Monday in mourning around 10 a.m.

The case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Riverhead Detective Division at (631) 727-4500, ext. 321.

Photo Caption: A police tape on the ground Monday morning at South Jamesport Town Beach. (Credit: Kelly Zegers)

