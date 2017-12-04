Marjorie Olive Brown, a Mattituck resident for over half a century, lived to the ripe old age of nearly 96. She passed away on Dec. 3, having lived in her home until the end.

Born in Newark on Dec. 24, 1921, to Russell Cort and Genevieve Kolb, in her youth she would visit her Uncle “Will” Kolb who invented the first candy apple in the back of his Newark candy store. Marge is the last of her line of Corts, outliving her siblings, Doris, Marion and Bill.

Married in 1948 to her first husband George Bird, legendary farm auctioneer, they had two children, Nancy and Richard. Moving to Mattituck in 1959, she became a member of the Mattituck Presbyterian Church, living on Luptons Point Road and then Westphalia Road. In 1975 she married K.G. Brown, inventor of the ice vending machine, who flew her around the northeast in his plane to have lunch or cocktails.

Marge is survived by children, Nancy Wells (recent widow of dear James and volunteer at the Mattituck Presbyterian Church thrift shop) and Rick Bird (local fisherman and entrepreneur); grandchild Peter Bird; former daughter-in-law Linda Bird and many nieces and nephews across the United States who kept in touch often.

Marge loved to play the piano and pecked out tunes with gnarly fingers until recently. She was a gracious and charitable woman until her final days.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to East End Hospice, to which she and her family will always be grateful, to the East End Lions Club, or to Mattituck Presbyterian Church Loaves and Fishes, that feeds the needy in her area. She will join K.G.Brown, buried in the New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

