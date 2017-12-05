Helen C. Krupski of Cutchogue, 92, passed away peacefully at home Dec. 1 with her loving children by her side.

She was born in Southold, Oct. 29, 1925, to Cecilia (Pendzich) and Leon Sawicki. She was a graduate of Southold High School Class of 1944. In her youth, she was quite athletic and was known to be proficient at the “two handed set shot” when playing basketball. After high school, she worked at the Suffolk County Health Department.

On Oct. 26, 1947, she married her sweetheart, Walter J. Krupski of Cutchogue, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. The couple lived on their potato farm in Cutchogue.

Helen devoted her life to her husband and children by providing a loving home. She was also a loving grandmother and great-grandmother – sometimes referring to her grandkids as “her little friends.” Affectionately known as “Helen’s Taxi Service,” she was forever transporting family members to their various activities. She also found enjoyment in gardening, cooking, and watching sporting events such as New York Yankee baseball and NASCAR.

Helen was a communicant of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church and a longtime member of the Sacred Heart Rosary Society.

Surviving are her three children, Walter J. Krupski, Jr. (Robyn) of Mattituck, Irene B. Sledjeski (Leo) of Mattituck, and Cecilia A. Krupski of Cutchogue; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Walter on May 4, 2017, her son, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Thomas L. Krupski (Denise) in 1990, and by siblings John, Edythe, Walter, Frank, and Joseph.

The family received visitors on Dec. 3 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Dec. 4 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church.

The family would appreciate that memorial donations be made to the Cutchogue Fire Department Rescue Squad, Eastern Long Island Hospital, and/or East End Hospice.

