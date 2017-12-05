Marie L. Andrews, farmer’s daughter, farmer’s wife and lover of flowers, died Dec. 3, 2017, at the age of 83.

She was the daughter of Joseph and Barbara Rottkamp; beloved wife of Robert; loving mother of Deborah Schmitt (Philip A.), Anna Acker (Bruce C.), Robin Trapani (Edward), Marie Fodera and Robert J. Andrews Jr. (Denise); cherished grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of four and treasured sister of Dr. Barbara C. Rottkamp.

Ms. Andrews was one of the founding members of R&M Andrews & Son Farm, Inc. in Wading River.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 5 and 6, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River. Interment will follow at Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury.

