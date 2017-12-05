Robin Simcik of East Marion died at her home on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. She was 60.

She was born in Greenport, Nov. 21, 1957, to Effie (Mott) and Joseph W. Bozeman.

In 1975, she graduated from Greenport High School and later married John Simcik.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Kyle Christine Simcik, John Simcik and Joseph Simcik and three siblings, Elizabeth Stokes, Joseph W. Bozeman, Jr. and Harriet Campbell. She was predeceased by a daughter, Jennifer Lee Simcik.

The family received visitors Dec. 2 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold where funeral services were conducted by Father Stan Wadowski. The Rite of Committal was private.

Memorial donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments