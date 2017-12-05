Parnell Gerald O’Connell of New York City and Montclair, N.J. died suddenly Nov. 27, 2017, at the age of 52.

He was born in Kensington, Md. on Oct. 2, 1963, to Estelle (Kaloski) and Maurice King O’Connell.

He received his Bachelor of Science from New York University and was a real estate broker with Brown Harris Stevens.

Family members said Mr. O’Connell will be remembered for his generosity towards people and animals.

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Leslie O’Connell Esposito and Kathleen O’Connell Pritchard.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck where prayer services will be conducted that afternoon. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue Father Mariusz Gorazd officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

This is a paid notice.

