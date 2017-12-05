Lydia Tuthill Numbers

Lydia Tuthill (Dickerson) Numbers, born in Southold Sept. 2, 1918, to Albert T. Dickerson and Ethel Wines Boutcher, died peacefully Nov. 28, 2017, at age 99.

Lydia was predeceased by her husband, Nelson A. Numbers; daughter, Susan Jane Davidson; brothers, Henry, Lloyd, Earnest, Albert II and Arthur; and sisters, Helen (Linton), Edna (Montgomery), Alberta (Fickeissen) and Marion (Niver).

Lydia was a graduate of Southold High School. She studied in New York and worked for several years in the office at the Greenport Basin and Contracting Company. In 1943, she met Nelson Numbers at a USO dance while he was stationed at Westhampton Air Base. They were married just prior to his shipping out to Europe. After World War II, the Numbers settled and raised their family in Detroit, Mich. At retirement in 1976, the Numbers returned to Southold, where Lydia was active in the Presbyterian church and enjoyed working with the Southold Historical Society.

Lydia is survived by her son, Terry H. Numbers; daughter-in-law, Leanne T. Numbers; granddaughter, Kathryn Tuthill Numbers; grandson, Alexander Benjamin Numbers; sister-in-law, Irene Dickerson; and many nieces and nephews and their families. Lydia was loved by all who knew her and leaves a legacy of gentle, steady kindness and love for us all. She would be the first to thank everyone for their thoughtfulness, especially Diane Walser, her neighbors and friends at Colonial Village, the members of the Presbyterian church, and the friends and family that have visited, sent cards and offered good wishes or assistance in recent years.

A service of remembrance — on a date yet to be determined — will take place in Southold during the summer of 2018.

Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Southold.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home assisted the family.

