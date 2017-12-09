Riverhead Blotter: Drug arrests, thefts at local stores

Riverhead Town police arrested a Riverhead man for drug possession Sunday.

The owner of a Cedar Path residence called police around 2:45 a.m. to report multiple people using heroin inside the Riverhead home, officials said. When police arrived, they arrested Thomas Zalewski, 28, who was in possession of two suboxone strips, officials said.

Mr. Zalewski was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and false personation, both misdemeanors, and was also found to be the subject of an active warrant.

• Jessica Chmielewski was arrested for misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on East Main Street around 9:15 p.m. last Thursday, officials said. Further details were unavailable.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested Sunday for stealing from Target.

Aracely Perez-Lovato, 29, was detained by a Target employee around 1:50 p.m. for attempting to leave the store without paying for multiple household items, valued at almost $150, officials said.

She was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny and released on $50 police bail.

• Melissa Tricoche was arrested at police headquarters for misdemeanor petit larceny from the Polo Ralph Lauren store at Tanger Outlets around 9 a.m. Monday, officials said.

• Carolina Morocho and Maria Chavez were arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny at Target around 4:10 p.m. Saturday, officials said. Further details were unavailable.

• Niekko Massicci was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny at Toys “R” Us on Route 58 around 12:15 p.m. last Wednesday, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

