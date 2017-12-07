Albert J. Krupski Sr. of Peconic died at his home Dec. 5. He was 89.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Dec. 8, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church on Depot Lane in Cutchogue, Father Mariusz Gorazd officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice or Cutchogue Fire Department.

A complete obituary will follow.

