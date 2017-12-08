Cops: K9 unit tracks burglar back to his home, $3K worth of items recovered

A Jamesport man was quickly apprehended after a burglary on Bayside Avenue early Friday morning after a homeowner alerted police to a possible intruder in the home, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police found an estimated $3,000 worth of stolen items at the home of Eric Jones, 26, who was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree burglary, a felony, police said.

Police received a 911 call at about 4:40 a.m. from a resident saying an intruder might be in the house. The responding officers found an open exterior door and damage to an interior kitchen door. Several areas of the home had been rummaged through and a number of items were missing, police said.

A K9 officer responded and was able to track the burglar to another home in the area. An investigation led police to Mr. Jones, who police said was aided by another individual. That suspect remains at large.

All of the stolen items were recovered at Mr. Jones’ Bayside Avenue residence, police said.

He was arraigned in Riverhead Justice Court and remanded to Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverside on $10,000 cash bail, police said.

