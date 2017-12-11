Parade and bonfire draw hundreds to Riverhead Sunday

Riverhead’s holiday parade and bonfire were held Sunday, a day late due to Saturday’s snowstorm, but it still drew several hundred to downtown Riverhead. This was the first year the Riverhead Business Improvement District and the Lions Club had their holiday events on the same day. The Sunday afternoon parade followed its usual route from Osborn Avenue down Main Street and eventually ending on the Peconic River, where the large bonfire lit up the sky. A tree lighting and visits with Santa rounded out the evening.

Photos by Elizabeth Wagner

Comments

comments