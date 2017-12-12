Former Riverhead resident Michael J. Sidor Jr. of East Quogue died Dec. 12 at his home. He was 80.

The son of Michael and Nellie Sidor, he was born Feb. 14, 1937, in Riverhead and attended Riverhead High School.

Mr. Sidor worked as a heavy equipment operator for Southampton Town. In his early years, he was a truck driver in Riverhead for Rheingold Beer.

He was a past member of East Quogue Fire Department, a current member of East Quogue Fire Department Benevolent Association and a lifetime member of Flanders Mens Club.

Predeceased by his wife, Patricia, in 2000, Mr. Sidor is survived by his children, Lori Sidor of Sag Harbor and Mark and Patrick, both of East Quogue; his sister Dorothy Costantini; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his sister Irene Underwood.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to East Quogue Fire Department Benevolent Association.

