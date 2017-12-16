Suffolk County celebrates Riverhead’s 225th anniversary

Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski presented a proclamation to the Riverhead Town Board Thursday, congratulating the town on its 225th year.

“The joke was always that Riverhead broke away from Southold because they didn’t want to drive all the way to Southold to get their beach stickers,” Mr. Krupski said. “It was essentially what happened because the town was so big that they wanted to make some adjustments.”

The proclamation outlined Riverhead Town’s formation, as well as it roots in maritime and agriculture.

The town used to be a part of Southold Town, but residents had to travel a “long and arduous” trip from the Riverhead and Aquebogue territories for an annual springtime meeting, according to the proclamation. Riverhead Town was ultimately founded in 1792.

“Congratulations,” Mr. Krupski said. “It is a wonderful town.”

Photo caption: Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski presented the proclamation to the Riverhead Town Board. (Credit: Krysten Massa)

