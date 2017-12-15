David William Camarata, 60, died suddenly Nov. 10, at his home in Riverhead.

Mr. Camarata grew up in Verona, N.J. and graduated from Verona High School in 1975.

He had worked for the County of Essex for several years before joining the Bricklayers Health & Welfare Union as a stonesetter, where he was employed for the last 19 years.

Mr. Camarata was predeceased by his parents, Reta and Kelly. He is survived by his son, Nicholas of Riverhead; his siblings Karla, Katherine and James; two nieces, two nephews and a grandnephew.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held in Verona at a future date in January 2018.

