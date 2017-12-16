Smiling with Santa at fourth annual Pancake Breakfast in Aquebogue

The stage at Living Water Full Gospel Church in Aquebogue was lined with lights, trees and snow in advance of the annual Christmas show Dec. 22.

But on Saturday morning, the stage was the backdrop for kids who got the chance to pose for photos with Santa during the fourth annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa. The free event has become an annual tradition. This was the fourth year the church hosted the event.

“This is our gift to the community,” said Pastor George Dupree.

Last year’s event coincided with a snow storm, which limited the number of people who came out. But this year, the snow came one day early, so there were plenty of happy, smiling kids in attendance.

Pastor Rick Saladon posed as Santa. Pat May, a church member, dressed up as well alongside Santa. It was her third year participating, she said.

“It’s so much fun,” she said. “The kids are so cute.”

For more information about the upcoming Christmas show, which starts at 7:30 p.m., click here. Tickets are $15.

Photos by Joe Werkmeister

