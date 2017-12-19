William Hulse Sr.

William “Bill” Hulse Sr. of Aquebogue died Dec. 14, 2017, after a brief illness. He was 75.

He was born Dec. 22, 1941, to Jay A. and Catherine (Mulligan) Hulse and grew up on the family farm on Hulse Landing Road in Wading River.

Bill graduated from Riverhead High School in 1959 and earned an associate degree in agriculture from Farmingdale College. He farmed potatoes with his brother, Jay, partners in Hulse Farms, Inc. Most recently, he served as manager of North Fork Preserve until his retirement in 2013.

Bill met his loving wife, Marion (Janlewicz) of Aquebogue, through mutual friends at a dance shortly after high school. They married Nov. 22, 1964, and recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.

Bill was known for his big smile, even bigger laugh, dry wit and easy-going manner. He was a proud member of the Jamesport Fire Department and enjoyed boating, snowmobiling and doing Sudoku puzzles. He was a loyal Mets and Jets fan and kept busy working outdoors. He and Marion enjoyed clamming, traveling, and socializing with friends. Bill was devoted to his three grandchildren and attended every game, concert, award ceremony and event.

He is survived by his wife; his daughter, Lori M. Hulse, her husband, Michael Verity, and grandchildren Cole and Regan; his son, William J. Hulse Jr., his wife, Michelle Stark Hulse, and granddaughter Alexandra. He is also survived by four siblings.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 21, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Sound Avenue Cemetery in Aquebogue.

This is a paid notice.

