Featured Story

LIRR train strikes person on the tracks in downtown Riverhead

by |
12/19/2017 11:17 AM |
No Comments

A westbound Long Island Rail Road train struck a person on the tracks in downtown Riverhead Tuesday morning, according to the LIRR.

East Main Street was closed at Howell Avenue near the incident, which occurred at the rail road crossing at Riverside Drive and East Main Street at 10:25 a.m. The victim was conscious and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center, according to the LIRR. First responders reported the patient had a head injury.

A witness at the scene who said he knows the victim said the man was in a mobility scooter.

The train left Greenport at 9:43 a.m. and was due to Ronkonkoma at 11:06 a.m., according to the LIRR. Eight passengers were on the train, according to the LIRR and no one was hurt.

Buses were en route to Riverhead to accommodate customers to Ronkonkoma, stopping at Yaphank and Medford.

The train left the area shortly before 11:40 a.m. MTA police were on scene to investigate.

No further information was immediately available. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

Photo caption: Police on scene of the accident Tuesday morning. (Credit: Taylor K. Vecsey)

[email protected]

Comments

comments
, , ,