Athena Tenedios of Peconic died at her home Dec. 13, 2017, at the age of 87.

She was born in Imvros, Turkey June 17, 1930, to Eleni (Foka) and Manolis Anastasellis.

On Oct. 27, 1957, married Steve Tenedios and they came to the United States in 1961. Athena had been a seamstress in New York City for many years.

On the North Fork, Athena was a member of the Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck.

Surviving are her husband, Steve; two daughters, Helen and Joanne; son-in-law Samil; two sisters, Vasiliki and Meropi; three grandchildren, Guy Michael and his wife, Susan, Hatim and Athena and a great-grandson, Steven Robert.

The Divine Liturgy was celebrated Dec. 16 at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Ignatios Achlioppas. Interment followed at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations to the Imvrian Benevolent Society would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.

