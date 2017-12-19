Joseph F. Ruthinowski of Aquebogue died Dec. 17 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 71.

The son of Joseph and Frances (Stypulkowski) Ruthinowski, he was born April 7, 1946, in Southbridge, Mass. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1964.

Mr. Ruthinowski served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1972. He was the co-owner of Brookside Auto in Riverhead.

In 1982, he married Susan Kelly at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Family members said he enjoyed racing.

Predeceased by his brother, Daniel, Mr. Ruthinowski is survived by his wife; his stepsons Leonard Rempe of Riverhead and Kevin (Laura) Rempe of Aquebogue; grandchildren, Ashley Corwin and Adam, Sarah and Rachel Rempe; and his sisters, Diane Dlugolecki of Florida and Nancy Magee of Riverhead.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

